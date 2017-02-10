Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha

Pragativadi News Service
Anubhav

Bhubaneswar: The romantic couple of Odia industry Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini completed three years of marriage recently. Pragativadi.com takes a trip that begins down the memory lane and follows the couple right till their latest appearance together.

 

 

Happy Marriage Anniversary

During a shooting set

The latest pic of Anubhav and Barsha during their marriage anniversary

The reel chemistry between Anubhav and Barsha had sparked many rumors about their feelings for each other. It has been seen that since a long time reel life couples turning real life couples has been a trend in Odia film industry.

The couple has starred in above 10 films together 

The most successful films were “Matric Fail”, “Something Something” and” Balunga Toka”.

Happy B’day Anubhav

On the eve of Diwali

But it was not until December 2013, that finally the duo made their love public and later tied the nuptial knot on February 8, 2014.

In a shopping mall

Just before New Year. The pic was posted in social media on 31 Dec, 2016

