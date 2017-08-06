PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

In pics: Friendship Day celebrated in capital city

Bhubaneswar: Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first week of August and this year, it falls on Sunday, August 6. Take this  Day to wish your near and dear ones, leaving them smiling for the rest of the day.

Whether it is your childhood buddy or a friend you newly met, your everyday partner or a long-distance bestie, do not sway away from making Friendship Day 2017 most memorable for them.

Friendship Day celebration is the memorable movement for everyone. Being a good friend is a being the best companion for life. Everyone will have friends who understand the ups and downs in one’s life. Having a great friend who stands by the sorrows is a big gift.

Friendship is the best gift in nature. Having friends who share the feelings in each movement makes the life beautiful and pleasant.

After all-

“Friendship is like wine: it gets better as it grows older. Just like us. I get better and you get older. Happy Friendship Day my dear.”

