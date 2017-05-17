In pics: Deepika Padukone looks like a Diva at Cannes 2017

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone’s second wardrobe choice for her first day at the Cannes Film Festival is a bold, cut-out satin ensemble from the studios of Galvan London.
Deepika stylishly put together her second look accessorising with beige Christian Louboutin heels, an unkempt top knot, statement jewellery by Messika and smoky eyes that could kill.
Deepika was photographed in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra.
The 31-year-old actress is already turning heads and stealing much of the limelight with her sartorial picks.
For example, earlier today, the Bajirao Mastani actress stepped out looking out-of-the-world in a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. No words.