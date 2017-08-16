PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

In pics: I-Day celebration in State; CM Naveen Patnaik felt unwell at event

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik suddenly felt unwell during Independence Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg on Tuesday.

 

 

 

“The chief minister felt unwell due to humidity. He is completely fine now and is at Naveen Nivas, his residence,” said a statement from the CMO, which issued on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

As per souces, CM Patnaik felt uneasy while addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag. He, however, completed the speech. Despite his condition, Naveen received salute at the programme and gave away the prizes to the winner of various competitions. After the programme, he left for his home in his official vehicle.

After taking rest for an hour, the chief minister attended the police medal ceremony programme at Soochana Bhawan.

Briefing reporters at the programme, the chief minister said he is completely fine.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.4K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
Independence Day Independence Day
961
Headlines

Odisha announces Independence Day Ministerial Flag hoisting schedule
To Top