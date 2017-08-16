In pics: I-Day celebration in State; CM Naveen Patnaik felt unwell at event

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik suddenly felt unwell during Independence Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg on Tuesday.

“The chief minister felt unwell due to humidity. He is completely fine now and is at Naveen Nivas, his residence,” said a statement from the CMO, which issued on Tuesday.

As per souces, CM Patnaik felt uneasy while addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag. He, however, completed the speech. Despite his condition, Naveen received salute at the programme and gave away the prizes to the winner of various competitions. After the programme, he left for his home in his official vehicle.

After taking rest for an hour, the chief minister attended the police medal ceremony programme at Soochana Bhawan.

Briefing reporters at the programme, the chief minister said he is completely fine.