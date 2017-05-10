In pics: Bollywood stars throng DY Patil stadium ahead of Justin Bieber live concert

Mumbai: Canadian popstar Justin Bieber is all set to enthral Beliebers in Mumbai. The venue is ready and the air is heavy with Bieber-Fever at Mumbai’s DY Patil stadium. Many Bollywood stars along with their siblings are already in the audience to watch the popstar’s first-ever concert here.
Sonali Bendre is a ‘Belieber’ too!
Alia Bhatt arrived looking like a rock-star herself!
Actor Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor arrive at the show
Actor Sonal Chauhan at the venue.
Models Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde set for the show to begin.
Malaika Arora with Arbaaz Khan at the stadium