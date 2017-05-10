Entertainment

In pics: Bollywood stars throng DY Patil stadium ahead of Justin Bieber live concert

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Justin Bieber

Mumbai: Canadian popstar Justin Bieber is all set to enthral Beliebers in Mumbai. The venue is ready and the air is heavy with Bieber-Fever at Mumbai’s DY Patil stadium. Many Bollywood stars along with their siblings are already in the audience to watch the popstar’s first-ever concert here.
Justin Bieber

Sonali Bendre is a ‘Belieber’ too! 

Justin Bieber

Alia Bhatt arrived looking like a rock-star herself! 

Justin Bieber

Actor Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor arrive at the show

Justin Bieber

Actor Sonal Chauhan at the venue.

Justin Bieber

Models Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde set for the show to begin.

Justin Bieber

Malaika Arora with Arbaaz Khan at the stadium

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.5K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.2K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.8K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.3K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top