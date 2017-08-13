In pics: Army Pipe Band Performs at IG Park

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Army Band performed at the Indira Gandhi Park in the heart of the Temple City amidst a high presence of enthusiastic crowd and groups of young adults with keen interest in the Indian Army.

While the Army Pipe Band from Army Air Defence Centre, Gopalpur, came with a band consisting eight pipers, five drummers and one band master, the group played 18 tunes and also had a ground show on the park lawn to entertain the crowd.

However, the other part of the event, i.e. kiosk on making people, especially youth on the careers in Indian Army was a huge crowd puller. While youths including girls were seen asking questions on different aspects of joining Army, they also collected different brochures and leaflets from the kiosk.

The Army Pipe Band staged the performance on the eve of the 71st Independence Day as to make people aware about the fact that the Indian Army is dedicatedly guarding the nation and people should be proud to know about the Army’s tradition of saving the nation even through the supreme sacrifice. The programme was organised in the IG Park in association with the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). The event continued for an hour and interestingly, people from all walks of life, kids to senior citizens participated and had an enjoyable time.

Speaking at the beginning of the programme, Lt. Colonel AK Gopi, who is Administrative Commandant of Bhubaneswar Military Station, said the Boys Sports Company at different centres of Indian Army would offer rewarding careers as well as greater opportunities in the field of sports. Citing two examples of Grenadiers Regimental Centre, Jabalpur, and Army Sports Institute, Pune, he informed that during August 19-21 and September 18-22, respectively, there are openings for induction of boys, who are sports enthusiasts in various fields. They can take the opportunity and try their luck. Scopes at these centres are available in wide ranging sports disciplines so the boys should try hard so that they could have a great career ahead in the Army.

The military pipe band is well-known for its ability to create mesmerizing tunes with patriotic numbers and currently Army Defence Centre, Gopalpur, is performing in the region. On August 8 they had performed at Gopalpur and after performing at IG Park the team will move towards Raipur to perform there on August 22.

Apart from the Army and Navy bands at IG Park from time to time, BDA is also organising Music in Park Programme at IG Park to provide quality music listening habit for citizens of the Temple City with a focus on classical music by eminent musicians from various `Gharanas’ or school of music.