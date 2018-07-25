Crime

Pick-up van smuggling illegal scrap seized in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
scrap trade

Angul: Police on Wednesday unearthed an illegal scrap trade in Kaniha police limits in Angul district after seizure of a pick-up van loaded with scrap materials.

Acting on a tip-off, Kaniha police intercepted the vehicle loaded with the scrap material weighing around three tons. However the driver of the vehicle managed to flee the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

A case has been registered in Kaniha police station (113/2018) under Section 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC while further investigation is underway, said the police.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.4K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.1K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top