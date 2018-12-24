Pick-up van overturns in Sambalpur; 2 killed, 5 hurt

Pick-up van overturns
Sambalpur: Two persons were killed while five others sustained critical injuries after the pick-up van, they were travelling in, overturned near Balbaspur in Sambalpur district last night.

The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the pick-up van, carrying around seven persons, lost control over the wheels and overturned near Balbaspur.

The injured persons trapped inside the vehicle were rescued and rushed to the hospital. On intimation, Sason police reached the spot and seized the vehicle.

