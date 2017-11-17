Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
British Airways

Beijing: In a shocking incident, strange birds like vultures (A vulture is a scavenging bird of prey) attacked British Airways and grounded the flight for several hours. The incident happened in China just this week, according to sources.

 

 

It has been also reported that the Eagles only targeted the plane which was carrying Christians leaving other planes which had ordinary passengers.

 

 

After the situation was calmed, the pastor who was leading the Christians spoke with reporters and described the attack as Satanism, sources said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Viral video Viral video
5.0K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
4.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
sex sex
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top