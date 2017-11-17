In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight

Beijing: In a shocking incident, strange birds like vultures (A vulture is a scavenging bird of prey) attacked British Airways and grounded the flight for several hours. The incident happened in China just this week, according to sources.

It has been also reported that the Eagles only targeted the plane which was carrying Christians leaving other planes which had ordinary passengers.

After the situation was calmed, the pastor who was leading the Christians spoke with reporters and described the attack as Satanism, sources said.