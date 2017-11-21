Photos of Jagamohan repair work inside Puri Srimandir go viral, report sought

Puri: Following leak of photos of repair works of Jagamohan in Puri Jagannath Temple on social media, Justice BP Das Commission of Inquiry for Reforms in Srimandir on Tuesday sought report from the Law secretary, Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri Collector and SP.

Justice BP Das Commission has directed the concerned authorities to submit a detailed report regarding the incident within 10 days.

Moreover, the Commission said persons who have posted such pictures on social media should be identified and be arrested if required.

According to reports, the pictures are believed to have been taken during a scientific investigation inside the Jagamohan and the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir during Rath Yatra this year.

The pictures inside the temple going viral on social media have once again elicited sharp reactions from devotees and servitors who have questioned the security arrangements inside the temple.

Earlier, a woman devotee had also posted her selfie believed to have been taken inside the temple in September this year.