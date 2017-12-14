Latest News Update

‘Phir Hera Pheri’ director Neeraj Vora passes away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Neeraj Vora

Mumbai: Actor, director and writer Neeraj Vora breathed his last on Thursday after battling coma for over a year. He was 54.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his ‘dear friend’ on social media and said Vora was on the ventilator for the last few days and expired due to multi-organ failure.

“Writer, Director, Actor, Producer Neeraj Vora was on the ventilator from last 4 days & expired due to multi-organ failure. The Cremation will be held today at 3 pm today at the Santa Cruz west. Cremation Ground,” he added.

Vora has acted in films like ‘Company’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’, ‘Baadshah’ and ‘Mann’.

He penned down ‘Hera Pheri’ and directed ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and ‘Chachi 420’.

