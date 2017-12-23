Philippines storm: Over 100 dead, dozens missing after landslides, flooding

Manila: More than 100 people are reported to have been killed as a tropical storm swept through the southern Philippines, with dozens more missing.
Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the nation’s second- largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.
More deaths were reported in the towns of Sibuco and Salug. Power cuts and the loss of communication lines have hampered rescue efforts.
The deadliest typhoon to hit the country was Haiyan, which killed thousands and destroyed entire towns in heavily populated areas of the central Philippines in November 2013.