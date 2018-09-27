PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

PhD student of Ravenshaw University falls from hostel roof, dies

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
PhD student

Cuttack: A visually-impaired PhD student of Ravenshaw University died after he fell down from the roof of New Hostel in the varsity on Thursday. However, the actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased, identified as Kusadhar Bag of Bolangir was a research scholar in Political Science department in the varsity.

As per preliminary investigation, Bag accidentally fell from the roof as he was visually-impaired.

On being informed, Malgodown police reached the spot and send the body for post-mortem. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top