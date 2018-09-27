PhD student of Ravenshaw University falls from hostel roof, dies

Cuttack: A visually-impaired PhD student of Ravenshaw University died after he fell down from the roof of New Hostel in the varsity on Thursday. However, the actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased, identified as Kusadhar Bag of Bolangir was a research scholar in Political Science department in the varsity.

As per preliminary investigation, Bag accidentally fell from the roof as he was visually-impaired.

On being informed, Malgodown police reached the spot and send the body for post-mortem. A probe has been initiated into the incident.