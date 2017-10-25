Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The second phase cranial separation surgery of the Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia has started today at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena informed media that the phase-II separation surgery of Jaga-Kalia has begun at the New Delhi AIIMS. The operation may take 25 to 27 hours.

Jena also pleaded the people of Odisha to pray Lord Jagannath for success of the operation.

Earlier on October 18, the health minister had confirmed that the duo was kept under observation and after their condition improves a decision on the next phase of surgery will be taken by the doctors.

He had also said that a renowned surgeon from US who is a pioneer in cranial separation surgery was contacted.

Notably, the doctors had informed that the second phase surgery of the twins was scheduled to be performed in mid-October. The operation was postponed since the duo was suffering from acute blood shortage.