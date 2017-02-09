PG medics to serve state for two years after passing out

Bhubaneswar: Students pursuing for post graduate degrees in medical science in state run colleges will have to serve the state for a minimum period of two years or else they could face penalization, the health department has decided.

The government has asked the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) to ensure execution of such bonds for students prior to their admission into courses of post graduation in Medicine (MD), post graduation of medical master in surgery (MS), master of dental surgery (DM). It also added that such rules will not be applicable for undergraduate courses.

If any candidate wishes to continue higher studies after the completion of his courses then he or she will be allowed to do so but after completing such courses they would have to return and serve the state as per the bond signed earlier.

With the state facing acute shortage of doctors the decision is very vital. Since the state is spending huge sums of money in providing medical education but the students are reluctant to serve it, the bond would be effective to retain the services of those doctors, the department said.

Notably about 1300 posts out of 4700 are lying vacant in state at present. Even as the three state run government medical colleges SCB in Cuttack, MKCG Medical College at Berhampur and VSS Medical College in Burla produces 450 doctors every year there has been shortfall of faculties in many disciplines especially in specialist cadre.