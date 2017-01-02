PG docs beat up man in SCB Medical

Cuttack: Allegations have been brought against PG doctors in SCB Medical College and Hospital in the city of beating up a man after he complained about absence of doctors at night when he had brought a patient on Saturday late night.

An FIR has been lodged at Mangalabag Police Station against the PG students of SCB by Amarnath Behera who alleged that after spotting a man lying injured on the road in College Square area he had taken him to casualty ward of SCB Medical but no doctors were present there. Behera said after an argument with the guard there soon after which over 20 PG doctors and house surgeons landed up at the casualty ward and beat him up.

Reportedly, the doctors misbehaved with the policemen who reached there after reports of the incident reached them.

Meanwhile, a counter FIR has been lodged against Behera by the security guard of being manhandled during duty.