Petroleum Minister flags off medical vehicles for rural areas

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday flagged off 11 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) to provide primary healthcare services in rural areas.

Six of these MMUs, which are specially equipped vehicles, have been supported by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, four by GAIL (India) Limited and one by Oil and Natural Gas Ltd. (ONGC) as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Each MMU will have a qualified doctor (minimum MBBS), a nurse (ANM), a laboratory technician, a pharmacist, essential medicines, diagnostic kits and information and awareness material on health and hygiene.

The MMUs are GPS enabled so that their movement can be tracked on a real-time basis. The project is designed to cover villages in a range of 25 to 40 km from its base location. One MMU can cover 4 to 5 villages in a day.