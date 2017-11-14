Petroleum Min urges CM to take steps to curb dengue outbreak in Salia Sahi slum

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to take necessary steps to put a check on the dengue outbreak in Salia Sahi slum in state capital.

In a letter to the CM, Pradhan stated that immediate action must be taken to curb the spread of dengue as over one lakh people reside in the slum.

Pradhan’s letter to Naveen came in the wake of a petition submitted by Salia Sahi Anchalika Committee citing the government’s intervention in curbing the spread of vector-borne disease.

Phadhan emphasised on the immediate development and restoration of sewerage and drainage system in Salia sahi which happens to be the largest slum of the state

Notably, five persons of the slum have died so far because of dengue.