Petroleum Min confers ‘Pehchan’ cards to handicraft artisans

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday distributed ‘Pehchan’ identity cards to eight handicraft artisans of the state including three women.

As an initiative to register and provide identity to handicraft artisans, the ‘Pehchan’ cards will link them to a national database. It is new upgraded ID card for artisans that will be linked with their Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts so that they can receive direct cash transfer benefits.

Besides, the ID card will enable the artisans to avail easy loan at four per cent interest rate and they get the benefit of life insurance and Rs 1200 per year for their children studying between Class 10th and Class 12th.

