Petroleum irregularities; State has every right to act , says Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: With State Vigilance booking Soumendra Pradhan, on charges of irregularities in gas service agency, his brother Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said nobody is above law and urged the state government to initiate all kinds of actions as per their might if any such discrepancies are found.

“Nobody is above law; he may be my brother or any relative. The state has the right to conduct search as per Essential Commodities Act and if they think that there are any irregularities then they have every right to take legal action. It should be taken to logical conclusion,” Pradhan said.

The minister also added that there is no political motive from his side since he is the in-charge of the concerned ministry.

Notably, the anti-corruption wing of the Vigilance raided many places across the state on December 31 and January 14 and detected irregularities of petrol, diesel, and natural gas cylinders. Specifically the raids at a gas service agency named as Pradhan Gas Service of Talcher, Angul owned by Dharmendra’s brother revealed that as many as 40 cylinders were found to be misplaced.

During the course of investigation the probing officials found that they were allegedly sold to one Debraj Panda of Talcher without any documents. They were issued on various using fabricated names.