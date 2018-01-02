Petrol pumps raided in Sambalpur to check fuel theft

Sambalpur: A joint squad of Odisha Police, Civil Supplies and Weights & Measures department on Tuesday conducted raids on at least two petrol pumps in Sambalpur district.

The officials examined the nozzles of the dispensing machines installed at both the filling stations and verified whether any electronic chip was being used in them or not.

The raid was conducted at Mudipada and Kulukhakani filling stations in the town after the department got specific information on their involvement in oil pilferage.

The step was taken after growing number of complaints were received against the filling stations in last few months. It was being suspected that both these pumps were using China made hi-tech chips to manipulate the fuel metre, informed an official.