Petrol pumps raided in Cuttack to check fuel theft

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
fuel theft

Cuttack: A joint squad of Civil Supplies and Weights & Measures department on Monday conducted raids on several petrol pumps and sealed nozzles of two dispensing machines at a petrol pump in Cuttack.

The squad also seized nearly 40 to 50 litre fuel from a petrol pump at CDA on suspicion of adulteration.

Following reports of fuel theft using China Chips, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had asked Odisha Food and Civil Supplies department to submit a factual report on the action taken against errant petrol pumps that used electronic chips to cheat consumers.

A senior official of the Civil Supplies department stated that a special joint squad had conducted raids on several petrol pumps as per collector’s direction to check fuel theft and adulteration.

Several allegations regarding manipulation of quality and quantity had come up in the recent past, following which the raid was conducted to ensure that petrol pumps do business in a transparent manner and protect the interests of the consumers, added the official.

