Petrol pumps to continue to accept card payments till Jan 13

New Delhi: As banks have postponed their decision to charge fuel retailers a transaction fee till January 13, petrol pumps have deferred their decision to not accept cards payments till that date.

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association’s decided to revise its earlier announcement after consulting with the Petroleum Ministry, as banks also deferred charging transaction fee up to 1% on card payments.

Notably, the association had announced on Sunday that they would not accept payments through credit and debit cards from Monday in protest against the additional charge levied on such transactions.