Headlines

Petrol pumps to continue to accept card payments till Jan 13

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
payments

New Delhi: As banks have postponed their decision to charge fuel retailers a transaction fee till January 13, petrol pumps have deferred their decision to not accept cards payments till that date.

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association’s decided to revise its earlier announcement after consulting with the Petroleum Ministry, as banks also deferred charging transaction fee up to 1% on card payments.

Notably, the association had announced on Sunday that they would not accept payments through credit and debit cards from Monday in protest against the additional charge levied on such transactions.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

barabati ODI barabati ODI
5.9K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
5.5K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
free data free data
5.0K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
2.6K
Culture

‘Literary translation demands great deal of creativity…’
RSP RSP
2.3K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
To Top