Petrol pump owner robbed of Rs 3.32 lakh at gunpoint

By pragativadinewsservice
Jajpur: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 3.32 lakh from a petrol pump owner at gunpoint near Danagadi police outpost in Jajpur district on Tuesday, the police said.

The matter came to light after the petrol pump owner, identified as Rajan Kumar Sahu (45), of Nihalprasad village lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, Rajan was on his way to bank to deposit the cash when three bike-borne miscreants waylaid him. The looters then snatched the bag containing cash from Ranjan at gunpoint and decamped.

On basis of the statement, police have launched a probe into the matter. Efforts are on to nab the desperadoes, sources in the police said.

