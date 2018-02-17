State at Large

Petrol pump owner hacked, Rs 4 lakh looted in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
petrol pump owner looted

Angul: In another incident of increasing crime rate in state, a petrol pump owner was hacked and its manager was attacked by some unidentified miscreants before looting Rs 4 lakh at Parang under Nisha police limits in the district last night.

As per reports, at least three motorcycle-borne miscreants came to Nayak petrol pump and attacked its owner Vinod Bihari Nayak with a sharp weapon and looted Rs 4 lakh from him. They also attacked manager Jitendra Dhal when he came to the rescue of his boss.

Both the injured were admitted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

