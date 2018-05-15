Petrol, diesel prices rise again

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Tuesday. That marked a second increase in petrol and diesel rates this month.

On Monday, the prices were hiked after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus, petrol price on Monday hiked by 17 paise a litre and diesel by 21 paise as PSU oil firms began passing on the spike witnessed in international rates to consumers.

On Tuesday, petrol price in New Delhi was at a fresh 56-month peak and the price of diesel has registered record high. The new prices came in at six in the morning. In New Delhi, the petrol was retailing at Rs 74.95 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.65 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 82.79 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 77.77 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation’s official website.

On diesel front, prices were at Rs 66.36 per litre, Rs 68.9 per litre, Rs 70.66 per litre and Rs 70.02 per litre respectively.