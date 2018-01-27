Petrol bomb hurled at theatre screening ‘Padmaavat’ in Karnataka

Belagavi: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a cinema theatre screening controversial film “Padmaavat” here.
However, no one was injured in the incident.
On Friday night, the miscreants threw a bottle filled with petrol which exploded in a huge fireball outside Prakash theatre, as per sources.
The explosion sparked panic among the audience.
Several acts of vandalism were reported in different parts of the country during protests against the film.
The controversial film has infuriated Rajput groups which allege that the period drama distorts history and hurts the sentiments of their community.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” was released on January 25 after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the film.