Petition in Pak Supreme Court seeks immediate execution of Kulbhushan Yadav

Lahore: A petition has been filed in Pakistan’s Supreme Court seeking immediate execution of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav, if he failed to get his capital punishment overturned.

Muzamil Ali, a lawyer by profession, filed the petition yesterday through Advocate Farooq Naek – a leader of opposition Pakistan People’s Party and former Senate chairman.

The petition asked the apex court to order the federal government to ensure an early decision under the domestic laws on any pending appeal by 46-year-old Jadhav.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

A Pakistan military court had awarded the death sentence to Jadhav for espionage and subversive activities.

However, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), through an interim ruling,stayed Jadhav’s execution till the time the case pending with it reached its logical end.