Pest menace: Odisha Agriculture Cabinet announces package for affected farmers

Bhubaneswar: The Agriculture Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced packages for farmers whose crops have been affected by pest attack.

Odisha government decided to provide agriculture input subsidy to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 percent and above due to pest attack at Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in non-irrigated areas and Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation.

It is also decided that agricultural input subsidy will be provided to the farmers other than small and, marginal farmers at the same rates subject to a ceiling of two hectares per farmer. The assistance shall be provided to the actual cultivators.

In pest affected areas, 75 percent subsidy will be provided to the farmers for purchase of insecticides for management of BPH for crops sown during Kharif.

As many as 10,000 sprayers will be made available to the affected farmers in the BPH areas at a subsidy of 50 percent subject to maximum of Rs 3000 per sprayer.

Around 50,000 landless, marginal and small farmers in the pest affected areas will be provided livelihood support in terms of backyard poultry.

The state government will also provide 1 lakh seed mini kits and demonstration kits comprising of paddy, pulses and oil seeds and 50,000 vegetable kits will be supplied to the farmers for the Rabi programme in the affected villagers.

The meeting also decided to provide 5000 pump sets with 50 percent subsidy limited to Rs. 15,000 per pump set to the farmers.

The farmers affected by pest attack in the Kharif shall be provided fresh finance for Rabi cultivation during current Rabi season, which has commenced for October 1.

The Agriculture Cabinet also decided to waive the tuition fees and examination fee in government and aided schools and colleges in the pest affected areas.