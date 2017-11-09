Pest menace: MoS Gajendra Singh to visit Odisha on Nov 12

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit Odisha’s worst-hit Bargarh district and other pest-affected areas on November 12, informed Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today after discussing farmers’ issues with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh at New Delhi.

Pradhan informed that Shekhawat is scheduled to visit seven pest-affected districts in the state to take stock of the pestilence-stricken paddy crops and other issues related to farmers. A central team of the BJP comprising of six members will accompany the Minster during the visit.

Reportedly, around 1.78 hectare of paddy cropland in nine districts of western Odisha have been affected by pest attack. Notably, nine farmers have committed suicide so far over crop loss due to pest attack in less than two weeks.