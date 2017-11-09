Pest attack: Odisha govt issues modalities for agriculture input subsidy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt today issued modalities for assessment of crop loss and payment of agriculture input subsidy to the affected farmers on account of crop loss due to the pest attack across the state.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi wrote letter to all the District Collectors in this regard.

According to the letter, agriculture input subsidy shall be paid to the actual cultivators including the sharecroppers on field enquiry and verification. The similar procedure shall be followed in case of deity land under cultivation by sharecroppers or lessees.

In case of other privileged Rayats like widow and divyangs etc, agriculture input subsidy shall be paid to the Rayats.

In respect of land allotted under Forest Rights Act, for which title has been issued, the cultivators shall be enumerated for payment of agriculture input subsidy.

However, the government land under unauthorised occupation/ encroachment shall not be taken into consideration for enumeration of payment of agriculture input subsidy.

Besides, the SRC directed to make all payments of agriculture input subsidy through e-transfer to the bank/postal accounts of the beneficiaries.