Personal safety tool ‘rakshak’ for railway trackmen

New Delhi: Concerned over cases of maintenance workers being run over by trains while patrolling the tracks, the Railway Board has now decided to add a personal safety device to their gear, along with their usual boots, gloves, raincoats, winter jackets and toolkit.

The board, last week gave its nod to ‘Rakshak’ – a handheld walkie-talkie device to be used in high-density areas as a pilot project for all trackmen.

The device provides alerts through LED indication along with a buzzer and vibration of approaching trains which would help trackmen move away from tracks.

In more good news, along with the Rs 5,000 annual dress maintenance approved by the 7th Pay Commission, trackmen will also be compensated for their shoes, gloves and other climatic requirements they need to do their job in adverse conditions.