Permanent High Court bench demand intensifies; Bolangir shutdown till Dec 30

Bolangir: Lawyers intensified their ongoing agitation demanding the establishment of a permanent High Court bench in Bolangir as the Joint Action Committee and the District Bar Association have called for a shutdown till December 30.

The members have called for the closure of all offices, educational institutions and banks till December 30 in the districts to press for their demand.

Lalit Nayak, convenor of Joint Action Committee, said, “The agitation for the establishment of a permanent High Court bench in Bolangir will be intensified and all the offices of the State and the Central government, banks, schools, colleges will remain closed from December 24 till December 30 in the district.”

The Joint Action Committee and District Bar association here had abstained from work and staged a protest demanding immediate action since December 3. Several organisations in the districts have also extended their support to the protest.

The protesters picketed at several places of the district today, following which vehicles stayed off roads. The agitators have threatened to intensify their agitation further if their demands are not fulfilled.