‘Period. End of Sentence’ in Oscar shortlist

Mumbai: ‘Period. End of Sentence’ is among 10 films that have advanced in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 91st Academy Awards.

The film directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation and delving upon the work of real-life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan.

Further, the film also delves upon Muruganantham’s invention of the easy-to-operate machine that makes low-cost sanitary napkins using supplies that are readily available in India.

The film has been listed in Oscar shortlist in the Documentary Short Subject category. With this, a total of 104 films had originally qualified in the category.

Period. End of Sentence is produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

After the Oscar shortlist was announced on Monday, Monga took to social media and posted: “Waking up to this shortlist! So proud and so exciting… I am so humbled to be a part of the producing team”.

On the other hand, India’s entry for the Foreign Language Film Category, Village Rockstars is out of the Oscar race

Nominations for the 91st Oscars will be announced on January 22, 2019, over a month ahead of the Oscars ceremony which is slated to be held on February 24, 2019.