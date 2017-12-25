Headlines

People celebrate Christmas with gaiety and fervour in Odisha, Naveen greets

Bhubaneswar: Churches decorated with lights, candles, Christmas trees and bells, Christmas was celebrated today with great gaiety and fervour, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, in Odisha.

Not only believers of Christianity, people from other religious beliefs attended the midnight mass singing Christmas hymns and prayers at churches across the state.

People were seen exchanging greetings and gifts in different parts of the State to celebrate the holy day.

Churches have been beautifully decorated with glowing stars and lights in major churches across the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people of the state on the festive occasion.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of #Christmas. May the spirit of Christmas be the harbinger of prosperity, abundance and peace in your lives. #MerryChristmas”.

 

 

