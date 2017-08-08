Peon molests minor girl inside school washroom

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a peon from a renowned ICSE Board school in suburban Malad, Mumbai allegedly raped a four-year-old girl inside the school’s washroom.

As per the reports, the peon allegedly and repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl inside the school’s washroom between August 1 and 4. Her mother lodged a complaint on August 05. A case on the charge of rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused.

“We subsequently identified and apprehended the accused yesterday,” Vhanmane, a senior police official said, adding the accused was produced before a local court which ordered to keep him in remand till August 11.

In the wake of the incident, parents of other students assembled outside the school and staged a protest on Tuesday morning.

“The parents want assurance on safety of their children,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-12) Vinay Rathod said.