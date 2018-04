Jajpur: Odisha Vigilance officials arrested a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) on charges of bribery on Thursday.

The arrested person has been identified as Bibhu Prasad Dhir, PEO of Chandia gram panchayat in Jajpur district.

Dhir was caught red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from one Nanda Kishore Angarai for releasing a bill to the tune of Rs 5,00,000.

He will be forwarded to the court later today, an official informed.