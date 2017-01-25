Headlines

Penthapala poll fiasco: BDO transferred for showing favours

Bhubaneswar: Kendrapara BJD MLA Kishor Tarai has been caught in a web of controversy after his wife Babita Tarai won Penthapala Panchayat Samiti elections uncontested with the Congress protesting severely leading to the transfer of the local BDO.

As per sources, three candidates who had filed their candidature against Babita withdrew from the contest after inspection of their nominations with the Congress alleging that all of them did not relinquish their nominations all by themselves but were done illegitimately cancelled by the BDO on cue of the BJD MLA Kishor.

Meanwhile after severe protests from Congress party led by leader Ganeswar Behera the state poll watchdog investigated into the case and has asked the Panchayati Raj Department to transfer the alleged BDO from the area and stated the local Tehsildar as the presiding authority for the upcoming elections.

