PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Penalty of Rs 5,000 for using plastic bags from next week in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
plastic bags

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday imposed an interim ban on using non-biodegradable plastic bags that are less than 50 microns in New Delhi, sources said.

Those found with such bags will be fined an environment compensation of Rs 5,000, NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar announced.

The tribunal has also directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file an affidavit on how it has dealt with waste management, particularly plastic, in the city. It also directed the city government to seize all stock of such plastics within a week.

On July 31, the body had rebuked the city government over the rampant use of plastic in the national capital despite its prohibition. It asked the government why it had not enforced the 2016 ban on disposable plastics in Delhi from January 1, 2017.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.2K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.1K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
872
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
Journalist Journalist
808
Crime

Attack on Journalist: Critically injured victim rushed to Capital Hospital
Bhitarkanika Bhitarkanika
801
State at Large

Baby crocs emerge out of eggshells in Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary
To Top