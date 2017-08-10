‘Peepli Live’ actor Sitaram Panchal passes away

New Delhi: After a three-year long battle with lung and kidney cancer, Sitaram Panchal who was mostly known for his role in the movie ‘Peepli Live’ passed away on Thursday morning. He was 54.
As per sources, Sitaram was bed-ridden for past 10 months and was facing the worst crisis of his life. He had also sought help from fans and well wishers through a Facebook post.
Panchal was seen first in the movie ‘Bandit Queen’ in the year 1994 and has several hit films to his credit, such as ‘Pan Singh Tomar’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.