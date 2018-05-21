PCR van bombing case: One arrested after encounter

Cuttack: Police arrested a criminal involved in the recent PCR van bombing case after an encounter here last night.

The accused has been identified as Uttam Singh alias Kabo of Kurunti.

Acting on a tip-off regarding his presence near RK Villa of Kothapatana Mouza, Sadar police station officials went after the criminal.

Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Patra along with officers of special squad proceeded to the spot. Singh started running when he found cops are approaching near him. He later took out a pistol and fired on the police personnel, following which police retaliated.

The criminal was fired on his left thigh and nabbed.

Police seized a 9 MM pistol, two live ammunition, three empty cartridges and a mobile phone from his possession.

On Friday night, two police personnel were injured after unidentified miscreants hurled bombs on a PCR van at Kurunti village under Sadar police limits here while investigating an extortion case.