PayTM made gold investment digital, launched ‘Digital Gold’

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Indian e-wallet giant, Paytm has announced that it has collaborated with MMTC-PAMP to launch Digital Gold, enabling users to buy gold online and store it in MMTC-PAMP’s vault free of charge. This new service will enable users to request their gold to be delivered at their home in the form of minted coins.

Speaking on the launch, Founder and CEO of PayTM Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Gold is the preferred form of investment for Indians and they are making it easier for the users to invest in gold digitally. With this product, the customers can buy and sell international quality gold at market-linked prices instantly.

He said that the main objective behind the launch of the project is to offer complete flexibility in deciding the amount they want to invest and enable consumers to develop a habit of saving regularly in digital gold for long-term wealth creation. He also expressed his confidence that it will help millions of Indians to buy and sell 24K pure gold with utmost confidence and security.

It may be noted that backed by Alibaba Group, Paytm currently have more than 218 million wallet users with 5 million merchants and claims to have touched 1.5 billion transactions in Financial Year 2017.

 

