Pawan Hans helicopter crashes off Mumbai coast; 4 bodies found, wreckage spotted

Mumbai: Four people died after a Pawan Hans helicopter, carrying five senior ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) officers crashed in the Arabian Sea on Saturday.

The chopper, with five ONGC personnel and two pilots on board, was on way to the offshore site of ONGC from the Juhu helicopter base. Four bodies have been recovered from the sea after the wreckage of the chopper was located.

However, the reason for the crash is not yet known. The search for the missing persons is still on.

The chopper reportedly took off from Juhu at 10.20 AM and was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58 AM. However, ATC lost contact with the chopper minutes after it took off and no communication could be revived, as per reports.

The ONGC immediately launched its helicopter and speedboats for search operations. The Coast Guard also joined in.