Patnagarh wedding gift blast: Punjilal Meher to be produced before court tomorrow

Bolangir/Raipur: Though the second phase 5-day remand period of Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of the sensational Patnagarh wedding gift blast case, is about to end on Monday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch left for Patnagarh in Bolangir district from Raipur this afternoon.

The CB officials along with Punjilal are scheduled to arrive in Patnagarh in the night. As per the direction of Patnagarh SDJM Court, SIT will produce Punjilal before it tomorrow by 12.30 pm.

Informing media persons before leaving Raipur, Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra said the investigation is on in Raipur as the parcel bomb was booked from the city.

Stating that Punjilal had lured the auto-rickshaw driver to book the parcel with the Skyking courier by offering him more money, he said no action will be taken against the latter as he had no idea that a bomb was placed inside the parcel and was just doing his duty.

He also announced that anyone providing information about the auto-rickshaw driver would be rewarded with Rs 25,000. “Once the auto driver is traced, we will be able to get full proof evidence for the conviction of the accused in the court”, he said.

The SIT had taken Punjilal to Raipur on Saturday where he had given a live demo of his modus operandi beginning from boarding the train from Kantabanjhi, hiring of rickshaws and booking the parcel.

It may be noted that, Punjilal has confessed that he himself plotted and executed the parcel bomb blast that killed newlywed groom Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jenamani and left Reema Sahu severely injured on February 23.