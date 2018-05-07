Patnagarh wedding gift blast: Punjilal Meher sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bolangir: Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of the sensational Patnagarh wedding gift blast case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Patnagarh SDJM Court after completion of his second phase remand period today. Following the court’s decision, Punjilal was shifted to Patnagarh sub-jail.

Earlier in the day, The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch produced Punjilal in the court after conducting medical examination this morning.

The CB officials along with Punjilal had returned from Raipur on Sunday wherein the accused showed a live demo of the crime plot right from leaving Kantabanjhi in a train to booking of the parcel at the courier office.

He also showed live demonstration of his bomb making skills in presence of experts after returning to Odisha.

Earlier on Sunday, Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra announced that anyone providing information about the auto-rickshaw driver would be rewarded with Rs 25,000. “Once the auto driver is traced, we will be able to get full proof evidence for the conviction of the accused in the court”, he said.

It may be noted that, Punjilal has confessed that he himself plotted and executed the parcel bomb blast that killed newlywed groom Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jenamani and left Reema Sahu severely injured on February 23.