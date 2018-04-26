Headlines

Patnagarh wedding gift blast mastermind on six-day CB remand

Pragativadi News Service
wedding gift blast

Bolangir: The Crime Branch on Thursday took Punjilal Meher, the alleged mastermind in Patnagarh parcel wedding gift blast case, on a six-day remand.

Though the state investigating agency had sought 14-day judicial custody, Patnagarh SDJM allowed only a remand of six days.

A team of senior CB officials will grill Punjilal at Bolangir Circuit House to extract more information in connection with the crime, sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra revealed how Punjilal single-handedly had hatched the conspiracy planned to wipe off the family of Sanjukta (Principal of Jyoti Vikash College at Bhainsa).

Punjilal, English lecturer and former principal of the college, has been charged under Sections 302 and 307 of IPC and the Explosive Offences Act.

The CB had picked up Punjilal from his house at Meherpada on April 22 for interrogation in connection with the case.

