Patnagarh wedding gift blast: English lecturer Punjilal Meher arrested

Bolangir: In a significant development in the Patnagarh wedding gift blast case, former Principal and English lecturer of Bhainsa College Punjilal Meher was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the mysterious blast that killed two and left one grievously injured.

Reportedly, Meher, the prime suspect in the case had hatched the conspiracy to settle scores with Sanjukta, mother of the deceased Soumyasekhar after she took over as the new Principal of the Bhainsa College.

Crime Branch officials who had visited the College yesterday along with dog squad had interrogated the staff following which the team visited Punjilal’s ancestral house and seized various documents and cracker bombs.

Earlier, Punjilal and his associate Umesh Matari had been quizzed by the CB officials. One Baibhasuta Bindhani has been also under the scanner of Crime Branch who is being questioned at the Circuit House in Bolangir.

Punjilal who had held the post of Principal of the College apparently masterminded the crime in a feat of envy over Sanjukta.

Soumyasekhar and his grandmother were killed when a wedding gift received through courier exploded at their house in Balangir district on February 23. His wife Reema Sahoo, left critically injured in the incident, was recently discharged from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.