Patnagarh wedding gift blast: Crime Branch grills another suspect

Bolangir: The Crime Branch today picked up another suspect for interrogation in connection with the mysterious Patnagarh wedding gift blast incident that killed two and left one grievously injured.

Baibhasuta Bindhani was picked up on Monday morning for interrogation while two others – Skyking Courier owner Dilip Das and courier delivery boy Sushant Seth are being grilled by the CB officials since Sunday.

Earlier, the CB team had taken former Principal and English lecturer of Bhainsa College Punjilal Meher and his associate Umesh Matari for questioning.

Punjilal happens to be the colleague of Sanjukta Sahu, the mother of Soumyasekhar Sahu who was killed in the blast.

It may be mentioned that Sanjukta Sahu, mother of Soumya Sekhar Sahu who died in the blast, had told the media on Sunday that prior to her appointment as the principal of of Jyoti Bikash Mahavidyalaya, Punjilal was the acting principal. But after she was appointed as a full-time principal of the college, he became intolerant to her and tried to harass her several times.

The shocking incident had taken place on February 23 at the house of Rabindra Sahu when his son Soumya Sekhar Sahu, his daughter-in-law Rimarani Sahu and grandmother Jemamani sustained grievous injuries while opening a parcel which suddenly went off. While Soumya Sekhar and his grandmother were killed, Rimarani sustained severe burn injuries.

A month after the incident, chief minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident on March 23.