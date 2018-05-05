Patnagarh gift parcel blast: CB takes Punjilal Meher to Raipur for crime reconstruction

Bolangir: In a development in the sensational Patnagarh wedding gift explosion case, the State Crime Branch (CB) on Saturday took the accused Punjilal Meher, an English lecturer of Bhainsa College to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur to reconstruct the crime.

Reportedly, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB took Punjilal in a special car to Raipur from Patnagarh.

Apart from reconstructing the crime scene, the probe agency is also slated to conduct spot verification.

After conducting investigation at Kantabanji this morning, CB IG Arun Bothra also headed to Raipur.

The CB officials had questioned the accused and his family members in Patnagarh on Friday.

It may be noted that, Punjilal has confessed that he himself plotted and executed the parcel bomb blast that killed newlywed groom Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jenamani and left Reema Sahu severely injured on February 23.

The CB sleuths are looking for evidences and proofs to produce before the court during trial of the case.