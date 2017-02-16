Patkura BJP ZP member candidate’s son kidnapped

Kendrapara: The son of BJP zilla parishad member candidate Savitri Kundu of 10 number zone in Garadpur block of the district has been allegedly kidnapped on late Wednesday evening. His motorcycle and mobile phone were found by police from nearby Jiral on Thursday morning.

Savitri’s 24 year old son Ganesh was missing since last night while he was returning after completing campaigning for the ongoing panchayat polls. His father Shiva Charan Kundu filed a complaint at Patkura police station after which police began investigation and found his Bullet motorcycle and his cell phone lying on the roadside on Thursday morning.

The incident has led to unrest in Patkura where BJP members have staged a roadblock along the Patkua-Jiral-Tikanpur road. Seven booths of this block will conduct repolling since ballot boxes there were looted or destroyed.